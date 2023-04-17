'Out of touch': Former Trump aide slams House Republicans' New York crime stunt

House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, held a field hearing in Manhattan on Monday to highlight crime victims in New York City — a move that has been widely criticized by Democrats as a stunt to attack the borough's district attorney for prosecuting former President Donald Trump, given Manhattan is one of the safest large urban areas in the U.S., and safer than Jordan's own district.

Speaking to CNN's Alex Marquardt, former Trump communications official Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed.

"I do you want to get your thoughts on our earlier reporting about Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio and the hearing that he held today in New York?" asked Marquardt. "We've talked about this before. Many Republicans arguing the party really has to move on from former President Donald Trump. But when you see this kind of field hearing when top Republicans are holding this, going after the Manhattan D.A. for indicting Trump, it seems that you have two very different competing visions of where the Republican Party is going."

"Listen, to me it shows that my party didn't learn much from the midterms," said Griffin. "Crime is a winning issue for Republicans, but an Ohio congressman coming to Manhattan to complain about Manhattan's crime rate is doing nothing for the voters of the rest of the country."

The whole hearing, said Griffin, is "clearly political theater."

"It is clearly a show to run interference for the former president, and it just shows how out of out of touch much of the House Republican Conference is with the very people that they represent, who want them to focus on inflation, actually dealing with crime at a national level, dealing with common sense gun reforms," added Griffin. "It's just not what they're interested in doing at this point."

