Watch: Protesters disrupt GOP hearings with chants to indict 'traitor' Jim Jordan

Protesters tried on Monday to disrupt a House Judiciary Committee hearing on violent crime in New York City.
The demonstrators packed into a hallway outside the hearing room with signs calling to indict committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), who they called a "traitor," reported Punchbowl News correspondent Mica Soellner.
The hearing will highlight violent crime in Manhattan, where district attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Donald Trump on dozens of business fraud charges, and his office dismissed the hearing as a political stunt.
Several witnesses, including the mother of a homicide victim, a bodega clerk who was charged with murder that was later ruled self-defense and an anti-crime activist, are scheduled to testify.
IN OTHER NEWS: Longtime Trump nemesis joins Manhattan DA's case
The hearing was organized after Trump was indicted.
Watch the video below.
\u201cProtestors are trying to disrupt the @JudiciaryGOP\u2019s hearing with signs calling to indict Jordan and calling him a \u201ctraitor.\u201d There\u2019s a lot of shouting now that can be heard from the hearing room.\u201d— Mica Soellner (@Mica Soellner) 1681737829