Jim Jordan ignites fury against GOP lawmakers after complaining about student loan debt relief ​​

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) appeared to be deeply displeased with President Joe Biden's decision to cancel a portion of student loan debt for millions of Americans, but his critical reactions soon backfired when Twitter users fired back at him.

According to HuffPost, a Twitter account associated with the Ohio lawmaker urged Americans to repay their student loan debt.

The tweet read, "If you take out a loan, you pay it back. Period."

Twitter users quickly fired back with opposing views as they recalled situations where former President Donald Trump and House Republicans failed to repay debts of their own.

“Orange Clown leader sets the tone for his party, right?” Twitter user Megan Kelley Hall asked in a tweet that included a screenshot of a report about Trump’s alleged failure to repay approximately $287 million in debt that was ultimately forgiven by multiple lenders.



The Lincoln Project also chimed in with highlights from a report that detailed similar actions by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

"Interesting," the anti-Trump political group tweeted. "No presidential campaign from any election cycle owes creditors more money than former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich."

On his personal Twitter account, Jordan also posed another question asking, "What about Americans who already paid off their student loans?"

Twitter users had responses for that question, as well. Contrary to what Jordan expected, some Twitter users, including his own peers, admitted that they were not upset about others receiving student loan relief.

"Hey there, we graduated from the same law school. Met at an Oversight hearing Brad Smith testified at a couple years ago," Dan Riffle tweeted. "I finished paying mine off shortly after that hearing. It was hard to carry that burden, and I'm glad to lighten the load for others.

He went on to offer a suggestion for Republican lawmakers tweeting, "It took me about 12 years to pay off about $70K in student loans, and I've spent almost exactly $70K in the last two years on daycare. I've had two kids and I'm done. Would have gone for at least 3, maybe 4 if not for those loans. They should pitch loan forgiveness as pro-life."

Another Twitter user also shared her perspective tweeting, "Thanks for asking. I’m good with helping students pay for college with taxpayer dollars."

