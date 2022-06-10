Jim Jordan lashes out at Jan. 6 committee hearing as a 'partisan production'

Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan appeared on Fox News this Friday and accused the Jan. 6 committee of putting on a "partisan production." The congressman added that the American people are more concerned about issues such as inflation.
"The majority party gets more members on the committee, they get more witnesses, but the minority party always gets a chance to bring in a witness or cross-examine the witnesses that the majority brings in," Jordan said. "Except in this committee, this is worse than what Adam Schiff did with the 2019 impeachment in the bunker, in the basement of the Capitol, because at least we got to be in the room and depose the witnesses. And then when they had hearings, at least we got to cross-examine the witnesses."
"That's not happening here," Jordan continued. "And it is just a production, selectively pulling out information that we get no chance to see, presenting that to the American people in a completely partisan fashion."
The members of the House select committee include Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson (MS), Zoe Lofgren (CA), Elaine Luria (VA), Adam Schiff (CA), Peter Aguilar (CA), Stephanie Murphy (FL), and Jamie Raskin (MD), along with Republican Reps. Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL).
"There is a reason why people serving in our Government take an oath to the Constitution. As our founding fathers recognized, democracy is fragile. People in positions of public trust are duty-bound to defend it – to step forward when action is required," Cheney said during Thursday's hearing.
"In our country, we don’t swear an oath to an individual, or a political party. We take our oath to defend the United States Constitution. And that oath must mean something. Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain."
