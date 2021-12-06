Jim Jordan: Liberals must be destroyed because they are successors to 'evils' of Nazis and slavery
Newsmax/screen grab

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said over the weekend that the "radical left" presents a danger to the country like the "evils" of Nazi Germany and slavery.

Jordan made the comments during a Saturday interview with Newsmax host Sebastian Gorka.

"Every third generation in this country has had to do something big," Jordan opined. "You think about the Founders and what they did when they declared why we're going to be an independent country, what they had to overcome, the greatest military in the world. They did it."

"Three generations later, Lincoln and the Americans then held the country together, got rid of the evil of slavery," he continued. "Three generations later, we defeated imperial Japan and Nazi Germany, the evils that those two countries represented and the greatest generation won that war."

According to Jordan, today's Democrats are similar to those historical challenges.

"Here we are three generations later and the assault is from the radical left," he insisted. "We have to step forward and do our part like previous generations of Americans have done. I think we're up to the task."

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

