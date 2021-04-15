WATCH: Dr. Fauci schools GOP's Jim Jordan after he angrily complains about still having to wear a mask

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday schooled Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) after he complained about still having to wear a mask because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During a hearing in the House of Representatives, Jordan criticized Fauci for saying now is not the time to give up on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and he demanded to know when Americans could expect a return to normalcy.

"My message, Congressman Jordan, is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can to get the level of infection in this country low so that it is no longer a threat," said Fauci.

Jordan, however, demanded to have a specific metric for when Americans could get their "liberty and freedom" back from having to wear masks.

"You're indicating liberty and freedom, I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to the hospital," Fauci replied.

"You don't think Americans' liberties have been threatened in the last year, Dr. Fauci?!" an angry Jordan asked. "They've been assaulted!"

"This will end for sure when we get the level of infection very low," Fauci replied.

