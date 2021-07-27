WATCH: Jim Jordan squirms when asked if he talked to Trump about riots — and pivots to blaming Pelosi

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) had a tough time when Fox News host Bret Baier asked him about what happened when he spoke to President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 during the attack.
At first, Jordan confessed that he spoke to Trump that day, but rambled around trying to find some other way that he could pivot to attack Democrats.
Baier asked Jordan what he and Trump discussed when they spoke during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but Jordan refused to say. Instead, he pivoted to attack Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Police officers.
"The Speaker's office is the one that knows the [Capitol] security posture, and why it was the way it was," Jordan said.
The GOP has been trying to blame Pelosi for not doing enough to prepare the Capitol for what was an unprecedented violent mob attack by the former Republican president's supporters.
Jordan has yet to be subpoenaed by the select committee, and if he is, it's unclear if he would willingly testify.
See the video of Jordan below:
