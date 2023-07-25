Justice Department warns Jim Jordan about distorting the findings of Hunter Biden prosecutor

The Department of Justice on Monday in a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) obtained by Politico urged the House Judiciary Chair to stick to the facts.

The DOJ was responding to Jordan’s July 21 letter expressing interest in the investigation of Hunter Biden led by David Weiss, a U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware appointed by Donald Trump.

In its letter to Jordan, the DOJ agrees to allow Weiss to testify before Jordan’s committee after Congress returns from its August recess.

“Across administrations, the Department has long recognized its obligation to protect law enforcement work from even the perception of political interference, including from Congress,” the DOJ’s letter to Jordan said.

“Our longstanding principles and duty to take care that the law be faithfully executed require us to maintain the confidentiality of sensitive law enforcement information and to protect line attorneys and agents so they can do their jobs for the American people free from improper political pressures.

“These concerns are heightened while a matter is open and investigative steps, prosecutorial decisions, or judicial proceedings are ongoing. At the same time, we are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations about our work—whether deliberate or arising from misunderstandings—that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice, to which we are dedicated.”

The DOJ goes on to cite the public’s interest in hearing Weiss’ direct testimony in its decision.

“As the Department has repeatedly stated, we remain committed to working with you to address the Committee’s expressed interests consistent with the Department’s duties and policies,” the letter said.

The department also expressed concern that Jordan’s committee has authorized deposition subpoenas of those mentioned in Jordan’s letter to the DOJ.

“Any attempts at compulsory process are unjustified and premature,” the DOJ’s letter said.

“The Committee authorized subpoenas less than a business day after your July 21 letter and before the stated deadline in that letter. It has been less than a month since the Committee’s original requests, and little more than a week since the Department responded to that letter on the date requested by the Committee.

“During a staff discussion last week, the Department and Committee agreed to continue discussions. Such discussions would ensure we understand the Committee’s interests and that you understand the Department’s longstanding approach across administrations regarding such requests, including those that seek information about ongoing aspects of our work and testimony from line personnel.”

Read the full letter here.