Jim Jordan's NYC field hearing takes bizarre turn as witness accused of 'secretly' smiling

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) field hearing over crime in New York City took a strange turn Monday when a Republican lawmaker suggested that a witness “secretly smiled” during a discussion about gun violence.

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) took aim at gun safety advocate Rebecca Fischer during the Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan hearing at the Jacob Javits Federal Building.

Hageman was arguing that the gun violence epidemic was caused by moral decline, and suggested that the group New Yorkers Against Gun Violence's executive director wasn’t seriously considering the notion that guns aren’t directly responsible for gun violence.

Hageman insisted that “we're not here for grandstanding” and that “we're recognizing that across the country, there is a sickness pervading our communities that is destroying who and what we are.

RELATED: 'Don’t insult my intelligence!' GOP witness explodes during New York field hearing

“And it's not just about guns.”

It was at that point in which Hageman addressed Fischer.

“I watched you Miss Fischer as you secretly smiled at some of the Congress members on the other side as people on our side talked about the gun issue,” Hageman said.

“I understand you believe that it is an inanimate object that somehow can create or cause the mass shootings, that it's not the individual.

“One of the things that has struck me today is that as we talk about these mass shootings, nobody has talked about the drugs that these people were on. Nobody has talked about the psychology of this.”

Hageman pointed to the March 27 Nashville school shooting that killed six people including three 9-year-old children in which the suspect is identified as a 28-year-old nonbinary person. Audrey Hale identified as a man.

“We just had a woman shoot and kill three young children and three teachers and yet no one has talked about what kind of drugs she may have been taking. What kind of psychosis she was suffering from?

“Clearly, she was suffering from a psychosis.She claimed that she was a boy when she was a girl.

"We have to be looking at those kinds of things. It's not the guns, it's what we're teaching.”