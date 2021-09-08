'How difficult is this to understand?' West Virginia's GOP governor loses his cool over anti-vaxxers's 'crazy ideas'

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday expressed exasperation with anti-vaxxers who are spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.

While addressing the COVID-19 crisis in his state, Justice emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus while also slamming people who are scaring residents in his state with misinformation about the vaccines.

"For God's sakes a-living, how difficult is this to understand?" he asked. "Why in the world do we have to come up with these crazy ideas? They're crazy ideas!"

He then singled out one particularly "crazy idea" promoted by anti-vaxxers about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates using microchips implanted in the vaccines to track people.

"The same very people that are saying that are carrying their cell phones around!" he pointed out. "I mean, come on!"

CDC data compiled by the New York Times shows that West Virginia ranks 47th among all 50 states in terms of vaccination rate, as just 40 percent of residents in the state are full vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases in the state have also been surging, as West Virginia is now averaging around 85 cases per 100,000 residents, which is roughly the same peak that it set over the winter, according to data compiled by the Financial Times.

Watch the video below.