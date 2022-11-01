Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe speaks out against JK Rowling
"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe described why he spoke out author J.K. Rowling in a new interview.

Radcliffe was discussing the open letter he released in 2020, in which he criticized Rowling’s views on gender identity.

“The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that," Radcliffe told IndieWire.

"And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important,” he explained.

In his June 2020 open letter posted at The Trevor Project, Radcliffe wrote, "Transgender women are women."

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Radcliffe explained.

