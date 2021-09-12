Canoe maker is only hiring 'unvaccinated individuals'

A Canadian canoe-maker has job postings that tell vaccinated people not to apply to work at his company.

The Financial Post reported this week that Souris River Canoes announced "we will only be considering unvaccinated individuals" for "two full-time roles and one part-time position for workers to start in October with six-month renewable positions."

It caused a backlash on social media as critics announced boycotts of the company.

"I will never buy from Souris River again," said one Thunder Bay resident named Kevin Ride, who posted about it on Facebook.



"Nor will I," username Rob Prdn responded. "Requiring staff to be unvaccinated for Covid-19 as a condition of employment is both irresponsible and reckless at this stage of the pandemic."

It's unclear what the employment requirements are for Canada, but in the United States, employers in most positions aren't allowed to ask such personal questions in job interviews. Vaccine refusals are predominantly saved for religious exemptions.

"Anytime you get in the way of that by throwing up something as off-putting, as offensive, and frankly to many people, as dangerous as asking only for unvaccinated people to come work at your store, you're getting in the way of what it means to run a successful business," said Wojtek Dabrowski, a managing partner at a public relations firm.

"We stand against government and corporate bullying of people's right to health freedom using vaccine mandates and vaccine passports," said canoe owners Arlene and Keith Robinson.

Read the full report at the Financial Post.