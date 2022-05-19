Michigan elections chief claims Trump wanted her arrested for treason and executed

In an interview set to air Thursday evening on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will explain that then-President Donald Trump suggested she be arrested for treason and executed.
"She said she learned of it from a source familiar with Trump’s White House meeting," NBC News reported.
Benson described it as "surreal" and she she "felt sad."
“It certainly amplified the heightened sense of anxiety, stress and uncertainty of that time — which I still feel in many ways — because it showed there was no bottom to how far he (Trump) and his supporters were willing to stoop to overturn or discredit a legitimate election," she explained.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich denied the report.
"I have it on good authority that Secretary Benson knowingly lied throughout her interview with NBC News," he alleged.
Benson is being challenged in the 2022 midterms by Kristina Karamo, who has falsely claimed the 2020 election was "rigged and stolen."