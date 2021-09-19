Joe Arpaio considering launching 3rd attempt at political comeback in small Arizona town

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is considering his third attempt at a political comeback in Arizona after receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

Arpaio told the Phoenix New Times he is considering running for mayor of Fountain Hills in the 2022 midterm elections.

"During his time as sheriff, he generated scandal and public outrage for his chronic discrimination against Latinos, mistreatment of county jail inmates, misuse of public funds, lawsuits, and a federal civil rights action against his agency. (Phoenix New Times has covered Arpaio for decades. You can view our Arpaio vault here.) Arpaio was finally ousted by Democrat Paul Penzone in the 2016 election for Maricopa County Sheriff," the weekly reported.

"I'm really thinking about it and I'll make a decision pretty quick," Arpaio said. "I'm not going to mess around."

After being pardoned by Trump in 2017, Arpaio attempted a 2018 comeback, but came in third place when he received 18% of the vote in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate. He attempted a second comeback in 2020, but failed in his campaign to get his old job as sheriff back.

Arpaio denied that he was just seeking attention.

"I'm not doing it to get my name in the paper," Arpaio said. "When I go to the toilet, my name is in the paper."