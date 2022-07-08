Biden signs 'vague' order on abortion and tells Americans to 'Vote. Vote. Vote. Vote': report

President Joe Biden instructed Americans to vote harder in response to American women losing abortion rights while Democrats control Washington, D.C.

"Under pressure to do more to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, President Biden issued an executive order on Friday designed to ensure access to abortion medication and emergency contraception while preparing for legal fights to come," The Washington Post reported. "But the order is vague about how the president hopes to accomplish those goals, leaving the details largely to Xavier Becerra, his secretary of health and human services, who has said the administration has 'no magic bullet' that can restore access to abortion."

Biden spoke with reporters before signing the executive order.

“For God’s sake, there’s an election in November. Vote. Vote. Vote. Vote,” Biden said.

Salon writer Amanda Marcotte, author of the 2018 book Troll Nation: How The Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters Set On Rat-F*cking Liberals, America, and Truth Itself, worried the message is not connecting.

"As someone who has been incredibly critical of Biden for having no stomach for a fight, I can safely say that when I say 'he is not persuading people to vote for him,' that is a statement of wishing he would change course, not an attempt to discourage voting," she wrote in a Twitter thread.

"We aren't helping people talk themselves into voting harder by making excuses for Biden, either. All they hear is excuses, and they check out. He is objectively not doing everything he can. He could pick some fights, make the abortion issue a big deal," she explained. "We objectively need people to vote harder. But it is objectively true that they aren't being persuaded. And the fault lays with Democratic leadership that is so conflict averse they've convinced voters there's no number of votes thrown at them that will make them fight."

"Biden shapes up or we're screwed," she added.

The president has been urged to declare a public health emergency, an action he has so far refused to do.



