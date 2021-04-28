WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden addresses America
Gage Skidmore.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening.

Sitting behind Biden will be Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- the first time two women will set behind a president in such an address per their position in the line of succession.

"100 days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War," Biden will say, per excerpts released from the White House. "Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."

"We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works—and can deliver for the people," Biden's prepared remarks read.

Watch:


