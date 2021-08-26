‘Not a day for politics’: Psaki hits back at GOP senators demanding Biden resign

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday hit back at Republicans calling for President Joe Biden's resignation following fatal bombings outside the airport in Afghanistan.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) demanded Biden resign over the bombings, suspected to have been carried out by ISIS-K.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) demanded so many resignations that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would become president.

"So, two Republican senators, so far, have called on the president to resign over the attacks in Afghanistan today," a reporter said at Thursday's White House briefing. "What the White House's response to that?"

"I would say first, this is a day where U.S. service members — twelve of them — lost their lives at the hands of terrorists. It's not as day for politics and we would expect that any American, whether they are elected or not, would stand with us and our commitment going after and fighting and killing those terrorists where ever they live and to honoring the memory of service members," Psaki said. "That's what this day is for."



