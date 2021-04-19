Biden to propose $1 trillion for child care and pre-K in new 'American Families Plan': report

The Biden administration appears to be planning to go big with investments in American families with his next major legislative push.

"White House officials are closing in on a large spending plan centered on childcare, paid family leave, and other domestic priorities, according to two people aware of internal discussions. The package could amount to at least $1 trillion of new spending and tax credits, though details remain fluid," The Washington Post reported Monday. "The 'American Families Plan,' the second part of the administration's 'Build Back Better' agenda, is expected to be unveiled ahead of President Biden's joint address to Congress on April 28, the people said. It follows the approximately $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan the White House introduced earlier this month that is just beginning to be debated by Congress."

"While details remained in flux, the White House's newest plan is expected to call for roughly $1 trillion in new spending and approximately $500 billion in new tax credits, according to the people aware of the internal discussions. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations," the newspaper reported. "The measure is expected to be largely if not fully paid for with new tax hikes centered on upper-income Americans and wealthy investors, the people said. The details of those tax measures remained unclear."

The newspaper reported. "The plan is expected to devote hundreds of billions of dollars to new programs that Biden highlighted during the presidential campaign and are highly sought by Democrats in Congress. While final numbers had not been determined, the largest efforts are expected to center on roughly $225 billion for childcare funding; $225 billion for paid family and medical leave; $200 billion for universal pre-kindergarten instruction; hundreds of billions in education funding, including tuition-free community colleges across the country; and other sums for nutritional assistance, the people familiar with the matter said."