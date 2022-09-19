Fox segment goes awry when their doctor refuses to play along with Joe Biden conspiracy

The Fox network welcomed on a doctor in an effort to try and diagnose President Joe Biden with senility, an ongoing attack that has largely remained on social media. They played the final seconds of Biden's remarks in London after talking about his conversation with King Charles III about his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and about grief and loss.
When his remarks were, finished he turned to his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and asked where they were headed next. Fox turned to Dr. Nicole Saphier to ask about the incident. Ironically, Fox improperly identified her as Anita Vogel, the woman who had previously been speaking.
"As a doctor, what do you see?" Asked Vogel.
"You know, that very small snippet right there could just be the fact that obviously, his wife runs the show and he seems to always just look to her and ask, 'Now what do I do? Just point me to where I'm supposed to go," said Dr. Saphier. "I don't know if we can really draw any conclusions about his mental capacity there."
She went on to refuse to question Biden's mental state despite the commentary from the conservative pundits.
See the clip below:
Doctor won't play along with right wing conspiacy youtu.be