'How much more carnage?' Biden cites Scalia in address on plan to save children from America's 'killing fields'

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday evening as the country mourns a series of mass shootings.
He spoke of visiting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
"Innocent victims murdered in a classroom turned into a killing field. Standing there in that small town like so many other communities across America, I couldn't help but think there are too many other schools, too many other everyday places that have become killing fields, battlefields here in America."
He said America wants Congress to "do something."
"Just do something. For God's sake, do something. After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, nothing has been done," he said. "This time that can't be true. We must do something."
Biden spoke in front of 56 candles representing the states and territories of America, CNN reported.
"It was Justice Scalia who wrote, 'the rights granted by the Second Amendment are not unlimited.' Not unlimited," he said. "It never has been."
"We can't fail the American people again," Biden said. "Let's meet the moment, let us finally do something."
