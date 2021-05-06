Iran could be back in compliance with 2015 nuclear deal 'within weeks': report

President Joe Biden is nearing a foreign policy victory in the Middle East, according to a new report.

"The United States and Iran could each come back into compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal within weeks, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, on the eve of what could be a final round of negotiations before an agreement is brokered. Significant hurdles remain. But the comments were an optimistic signal by the Biden administration that an American return to the accord between Iran and world powers could be within reach," The New York Times reported Thursday.

The Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

"Briefing journalists on the condition of anonymity, the senior official described the likelihood of an agreement before Iran's presidential elections in mid-June as both possible and doable. He did not rule out that it could come in the round of talks that begin on Friday in Vienna," the newspaper explained. "Still, the official cautioned that the United States and Iran continued to diverge on the extent to which each side needed to comply with the original terms of the 2015 deal — namely, unwinding economic sanctions by Washington in exchange for Tehran scaling back its nuclear program."

