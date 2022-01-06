WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden to call out Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation to mark the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election.

"President Biden will squarely blame former president Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and for continuing to propagate falsehoods and unrest over the past year, when he speaks Thursday on the first anniversary of the insurrection," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

"Biden has criticized Trump by name on only a few occasions during his first year in office, and aides have made it clear he is reluctant to stir partisan fires or elevate Trump’s falsehoods. But some Democrats argue that Biden urgently needs to take on Trump more directly as the leader of a movement that is challenging America’s democracy."

Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump scheduled, but canceled, a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Watch:

WATCH LIVE | Biden speaks on one-year anniversary of Capitol insurrection www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video