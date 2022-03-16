Biden to send 40 million rounds of ammo to Ukraine — along with 2,600 more Javelins: report

President Joe Biden is expected to announce another $800 million in aid on Thursday.

AFT White House correspondent Sebastian Smith reporters the package with contain roughly 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems.

The package will contain a few hundred shotguns and machine guns, 40 million rounds of ammunition and "over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds."

Five helicopters, three patrol boats, and seventy other vehicles are also part of the package that will also include body armor, communications and medical equipment, he reported.

"Satellite imagery and analysis capability," are also reportedly part of the package.

Here is the thread Smith posted to Twitter:











