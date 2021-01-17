Harry Reid slams Mitch McConnell -- and offers Biden advice on dealing with the GOP leader
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (MSNBC, Screenshot)

A former top Democrat who spent 30 years serving in the U.S. Senate with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered advice for the incoming Biden administration on dealing with the GOP leader.

"McConnell has done everything he can to damage the Senate. It's only turned into a manufacturing site for judges," former Senate majority leader Harry M. Reid (D-NV) told The Washington Post.

"They don't do amendments, they don't do any legislation at all," he explained.

Under current Senate rules, the filibuster could allow McConnell and his GOP caucus to frustrate efforts of the Biden administration as it seeks to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and economic catastrophe.

"I believe the filibuster is on its way out. It's not a question of if; it's a question of when it's going to go," Reid said. "Joe Biden has said he will see if he can work something out with McConnell to get legislation done. Maybe with all eyes pointed to McConnell, he won't be the grim reaper he's been in the past. But if that continues after whatever Biden thinks is a reasonable time, he may need to get rid of the filibuster."