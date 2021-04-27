Biden admin has a message for Democrats -- 'Eating the rich is popular — so act like it': report

Joe Biden's White House wants Democrats to sharpen their language against the ultra-rich, according to a new report by Politico.

"The Biden White House has a message for congressional Democrats and allies: eating the rich is popular — so act like it," the publication reported. "In a memo exclusively obtained by Transition Playbook that is set to be sent to fellow Democrats this evening, senior adviser Anita Dunn argues that 'we need to restore basic fairness to the tax code, and in the process generate revenues to invest in our competitiveness, children, and economy. And, the American people agree.'"

"The memo — entitled 'The American People Support President Biden's Tax Proposals' — spotlights several recent polls showing majority support for raising capital gain taxes on those who make over $1 million per year and for raising corporate taxes. President Joe Biden has already called for raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent to help pay for his infrastructure package; he's expected to pitch raising capital gains taxes on Wednesday night in his first joint address to Congress," Politico reported. "A fight over raising corporate taxes could put some Republicans in an awkward spot as many GOP leaders are trying to rebrand as the 'working class' party and build on the inroads Donald Trump made with those voters. They've also been threatening corporations for weighing in on cultural issues and voting rights legislation in several states. But while congressional Republicans are likely united in their opposition to Biden raising any taxes, there are some divisions about how much the party should focus on the issue as they try to fight Biden's proposals."