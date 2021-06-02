‘If so I am Elvis Presley’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for calling Biden ‘a socialist’
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Capture)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is steering away from the Holocaust, at least so far this week, but out of nowhere and for no discernible reason Tuesday night she laid into "Socialist" President Joe Biden.

It did not go well for her.

By any definition President Biden is no socialist.

In fact, just so the Georgia Republican Congresswoman is clear, socialism generally requires, as Merriam-Webster notes, a "collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods."

Aside from the coronavirus vaccine – and those aspects were set by Republican President Donald Trump –nothing comes close.

If she really wants to stretch, Merriam-Webster offers this: "a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done."

Literally what President Biden is fighting: the massive pay inequity.

Here's what Rep. Greene said:

She was roundly mocked.

Perhaps the most appropriate response came from Benjamin Dreyer, a writer and copy editor, the copy chief at Random House and the author of Dreyer's English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style.

A sampling from some others: