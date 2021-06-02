‘If so I am Elvis Presley’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for calling Biden ‘a socialist’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is steering away from the Holocaust, at least so far this week, but out of nowhere and for no discernible reason Tuesday night she laid into "Socialist" President Joe Biden.

It did not go well for her.

By any definition President Biden is no socialist.

In fact, just so the Georgia Republican Congresswoman is clear, socialism generally requires, as Merriam-Webster notes, a "collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods."

Aside from the coronavirus vaccine – and those aspects were set by Republican President Donald Trump –nothing comes close.

If she really wants to stretch, Merriam-Webster offers this: "a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done."

Literally what President Biden is fighting: the massive pay inequity.

Here's what Rep. Greene said:

Joe Biden is a Socialist.

Dem voters don't fully realize it yet. The Democrat party are socialists, but they are all a little different in varying degrees. They think it's good for society as a whole, but it's a fantasy, and all Marxism. Socialism is always Socialism. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 2, 2021

She was roundly mocked.

Perhaps the most appropriate response came from Benjamin Dreyer, a writer and copy editor, the copy chief at Random House and the author of Dreyer's English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style.

Well, those are certainly words.

— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) June 2, 2021

A sampling from some others:

She can't even spell socialism without spellcheck.

— Red 💉💉 (@Redpainter1) June 2, 2021

You sound like a fascist AI bot programmed by fascists to say socialist as many times as possible to cover for ascending fascism from fascists who support fascists and want fascism — and I guess there's a reason for that.

— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) June 2, 2021

You couldn't explain what Socialism or Marxism are if you had a book opened to the definition.

— JRehling (@JRehling) June 2, 2021

Ignorance is always Ignorance.

— Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) June 2, 2021

Joe Biden is a Socialist? If so, I am Elvis Presley. Also, socialism is good. You know what's is bad? You urge for fascism and the continuous for corporocracy that is ruining the US.

— Leftist Jibaro 🇵🇷 ☭ (@prjibaromarx) June 2, 2021

MTG is a Cray-Cray GOP voters don't fully realize it yet. The GOP are antidemocratic, but they are all a little different in varying degrees. They think it's good for society as a whole, but it's a fantasy, and all very insane. Crazy is always Crazy.

— Yo! Philly (@Jadair) June 2, 2021

Anyone can call themselves a Socialist. Like any economic system, socialism can be used for good or ill. It means the state controls the major industries. Biden is most certainly NOT a socialist bozo.

— Veronica (@VeronicaTellsIt) May 29, 2021

Ah yes, when you want to scare a bunch of gullible right-wingers, always drop the word "socialism". Then bring it home by using the word, "Marxism". Notice Marjorie will never actually tell you what policies of Biden are Socialist.

— Dennis Ex Machina (@DennisExMachina) June 2, 2021

Living in Norway (a social democracy) and it is fantastic, vast individual freedom, great education system, child care, senior care, health care, welfare, possibilities for perfect work-leisure balance and opportunity for all. Biden is good, but still far from being a socialist.

— Yvonne Haugen (@yvonnehaugen) June 2, 2021

Yawn... Again with the trigger words to spread Russian talking points propaganda. Only idiots would believe Joe Biden was a “socialist".

— Chui Bluengold (@Chuibluengold) June 2, 2021

President Biden is not a Socialist. He has been serving his country for more than 35 years. What the hell have you done other than spew lies and conspiracies? What are you doing for the greater good of this country? You can't even keep a committee post.

— Cindy🗽 (@cynthia_wirtz) June 2, 2021

Dear Marge, Pres. Biden is not a socialist. I wish he was but he isn't. I AM a socialist, I've had the fortune to live in lovely Norway. Marge, I am such a socialist that I would prefer that everyone have a home, healthcare, free education, food, educated leaders & no guns.

— cam_colton (@cc_colton_novel) June 2, 2021