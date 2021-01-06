Joe Biden calls on Trump to end 'siege' on Capitol 'under unprecedented assault': 'It borders on sedition'

President-elect Joe Biden took to the airwaves to demand that President Donald Trump call off his "unprecedented assault" on "our democracy."

"I'm sorry for the reason I've delayed coming out to speak to you. I initially was going to talk about the economy but all of you, all of you, have been watching what I've been watching," said Biden. "At this hour, our democracy's under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything, we've seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the capitol itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them.

"And the public servants who work at the heart of our republic. An assault on the rule of law like few times we've ever seen it. An assault on the most sacred of American undertakings. The doing of the people's business. Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now.

"I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward," Biden said. "You heard me say before in different contexts, the words of a president matter. No matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite. Therefore, I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege."

See the video below:



