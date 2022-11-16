Revealed: Biden White House has been working on a Trump plan

Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential run on Tuesday and President Joe Biden's White House has been preparing for it.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that a small group of presidential advisers has been crafting a strategy for how they'd respond if Trump announces. Biden spend most of 2022 talking about "ultra-MAGA" and "MAGA Republican" extremists like those who continue to push the 2020 campaign lie and then attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Trump began his campaign attacking “Biden and the radical-left lunatics running our government right into the ground.” After a year of legislative successes, Biden's team hopes to show that Trump achieved less in four years. They also intend to keep making the argument that Trump is an ongoing threat to American democracy and a danger that must be stopped.

Just before the Trump announcement, Biden's Twitter account posted a video of Trump promising he would fix America's crumbling infrastructure. The idea of "infrastructure week" became a running joke because every few months Trump would announce it was "infrastructure week" and then nothing would pass in Congress. At times it appeared that the White House would announce "infrastructure week" when there was a new scandal they wanted to distract from. Biden's video clips all of those announcements and spliced those together before showing his signing of the $1 trillion package.

Months of research is being led by Anita Dunn, said the Times, who is among Biden's communication experts, and Jen O'Malley Dillion, who ran the final leg of Biden's 2020 campaign and now serves as the deputy chief of staff.

Due to Trump's announcement, the DNC is making its earliest hires to begin work defending Biden.

“Today is just the kickoff to what will be a messy Republican primary, with candidates competing to be the most extreme MAGA Republican in the race,” DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “The D.N.C. will be ready for them all.”

“Nobody has identified more clearly the unique existential threat that Donald Trump poses to the country than Joe Biden,” said White House communications director Kate Bedingfield. “And nobody else has defeated him. So, you know, I think that for us, those are the two North Stars.”

Read the full report at the New York Times.