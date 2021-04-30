Joe Manchin comes out against DC statehood -- and people are livid

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was blasted on social media on Saturday over his stance on DC statehood.
"Sen. Joe Manchin III told reporters in his home state of West Virginia on Friday morning that he does not support the bill to make D.C. the nation's 51st state, according to audio provided by the Democrat's office and a report from WVNews. Manchin, a key swing vote in the closely divided Senate, said he believes a constitutional amendment, rather than legislation, would be required to admit D.C. as a state. His stance deals a major blow to statehood advocates who were hoping for his support after the bill passed the House last week," The Washington Post reported Friday.
Manchin believes that a Constitutional Amendment is required for DC statehood, a position that did not go over well online. Here's some of what people were saying:
Some notes for Joe Manchin: 1. DC Statehood does NOT require a constitutional amendment. Congress CAN grant 700,00… https://t.co/FNiGJOkI49— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸)1619818571.0
DC Rep Eleanor Holmes Norton weighs in after Manchin statement on whether DC statehood requires repealing the 23rd… https://t.co/klOh3ZVk32— Chris Cioffi (@Chris Cioffi)1619818131.0
Joe Manchin is the worst.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!)1619819179.0
NARRATOR: "Joe Manchin was a senator from West Virginia, which became a new state by simply splitting from Confeder… https://t.co/zgNNl0Ct0h— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@Mrs. Betty Bowers)1619818243.0
So Joe Manchin just told the more than 700,000 tax-paying Americans who live in DC to go fuck themselves.— Adam Parkhomenko (@Adam Parkhomenko)1619817844.0
Y’know there are constitutional scholars who argue West Virginia was improperly admitted, if Manchin wants to go to… https://t.co/FkRNp9GOsn— dylan matthews (@dylan matthews)1619813858.0
Biden should call manchin to White House - and go lbj on him https://t.co/827MEQeFPw— John Cusack (@John Cusack)1619817928.0
Joe manchin is not a democrat he votes every time against democracy— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@✌🏼rosanna arquette)1619812683.0
It’s clear Manchin watched too much West Wing and thinks if he jacks his party they’ll promise him VP under Harris… https://t.co/cINcID12hb— Michael Green (@Michael Green)1619817697.0
You thought Joe Biden was president, but really it's Joe Manchin, elected with the votes of fewer than 300,000 West… https://t.co/RbEiRBBgzp— Jesse Wegman (@Jesse Wegman)1619816021.0
To be clear, it would have been easy for Manchin to say "nope, I'm opposed to DC statehood." He didn't. He raised a… https://t.co/O3fCFgFs3p— Ezra Levin (@Ezra Levin)1619814144.0
Is Joe Manchin for *anything*?— Benjamin Siemon (@Benjamin Siemon)1619815897.0
This is bad news for democracy and deeply ironic news for West Virginia.— southpaw (@southpaw)1619813680.0
Senator Joe Manchin deserves an Oscar for playing a Democrat, because all it is for him is acting.— Rev. Rob Lee (@Rev. Rob Lee)1619815782.0
The dick of the day trophy goes to both Joe Manchin for coming out against DC statehood and Mitch McConnell for dem… https://t.co/lP5JbKkUkg— Jason Overstreet 🩸🦷🗽 (@Jason Overstreet 🩸🦷🗽)1619818909.0
Joe Manchin is garbage.— Tony Posnanski (@Tony Posnanski)1619819346.0
In fact, one user posted a thread comparing Manchin to garbage cans:
Senator Joe Manchin as trash cans (a thread): https://t.co/CSdZtFXBkc— Johnny Zhang (张润成) (@Johnny Zhang (张润成))1619815765.0
https://t.co/FCpoBdoBui— Johnny Zhang (张润成) (@Johnny Zhang (张润成))1619815767.0
https://t.co/oxHfPBvdsF— Johnny Zhang (张润成) (@Johnny Zhang (张润成))1619815769.0
https://t.co/VQ1eBm5JMB— Johnny Zhang (张润成) (@Johnny Zhang (张润成))1619815771.0