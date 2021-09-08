Joe Manchin wants to slash Biden's 'Build Back Better' agenda by at least $2 trillion: report
Joe Manchin on Facebook.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will reportedly only support $1.5 trillion of spending in Democrats reconciliation budget bill.

The bill, along with the bipartisan budget infrastructure, are the two pieces is legislation that make up President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda.

On September 2nd, Joe Manchin wrote an op-ed for The Walls Street Journal titled, "Why I Won't Support Spending Another $3.5 Trillion."

Manchin's column did not specify what he would support, but Axios offered new reporting on the topic Tuesday evening, which the outlet described as a scoop.

"Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) has privately warned the White House and congressional leaders that he has specific policy concerns with President Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending dream — and he'll support as little as $1 trillion of it — Axios' Hans Nichols scoops," the publication reported. "At most, he's open to supporting $1.5 trillion, sources familiar with the discussions say."


SmartNews