Joe Manchin to reengage with BBB talks — if Dems kill a key item of Biden's agenda: report

The Democratic Party senator who caused his party to fail at delivering on Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda in 2021 may be updating his position yet again.

"Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is open to reengaging on the climate and child care provisions in President Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) agenda if the White House removes the enhanced child tax credit from the $1.75 trillion package — or dramatically lowers the income caps for eligible families," Axios reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Manchin announced his opposition during a Fox News appearance on Dec. 19.

"One possible solution to the stalemate would be to remove the CTC from the Build Back Better legislation, which the Senate plans to pass with only Democratic votes," Axios reported. "Some Republicans, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), are supportive of the CTC, but it’s unclear if Democrats could find all 10 Republicans needed to clear the 60-vote threshold for passing major legislation."

Manchin has received harsh criticism since he announced his opposition to Biden's Build Back Better agenda.




