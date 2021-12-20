Joe Manchin fires back at angry Dems: 'They ought to push me' into the Republican Party

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Monday dared angry Democrats to "push" him out of the party after he effectively ended President Joe Biden's legislative agenda by announcing his opposition on Fox News.

The White House and House progressives reacted by suggesting that Manchin breached his promise to work on legislation in good faith.

The West Virginia senator responded to his Democratic critics during an interview with MetroNews on Monday. Portions of the interview were posted online by Politico's Burgess Everett.

Manchin said that he "just got to the wit's end and they know the real reason" negotiations fell apart. He said that the White House "put some things out that are inexcusable. And they know what it is."

Manchin also left the door open for being "pushed" out of the Democratic Party.

"I would like hope that Democrats feel like I do," he said of having a place in the party. "If there are no Democrats like that, they ought to push me where they want me."

IN RELATED NEWS: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unloads on Joe Manchin for killing Build Back Better bill





Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unloads on Joe Manchin for rejecting Build Back Better bill www.youtube.com



