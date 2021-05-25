'I can't take the fallout': Joe Manchin opposes filibuster reform if GOP blocks Jan. 6 commission
Senator Joe Manchin (D_WV), DoD photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said this week that he will oppose dramatic reform of the filibuster even if Republican senators use it to block the creation of a Jan. 6 commission.

According to Forbes correspondent Andrew Solender, Manchin was asked about supporting filibuster reform in light of reports that Republicans are expected to use the legislative tactic to obstruct the Jan. 6 investigation.

"No," Manchin laughed. “I can't take the fallout."

Manchin has been identified as one of the few Democratic senators standing in the way of reforming the filibuster.