CNN mistakenly labels Joe Manchin a Republican after he endorses GOP's Lisa Murkowski
CNN/screen grab

CNN on Sunday mistakenly label Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) a Republican after he endorsed GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK).

During a CNN interview on Sunday, Manchin set next to Murkowski as he endorsed her. The endorsement of a Republican senator was unusual for a Democrat. Murkowski returned the favor and endorsed Manchin.

While playing a clip of the interview several hours later, CNN mislabeled Manchin as a Republican.

