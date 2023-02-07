Joe Rogan slammed for saying Jews are 'into money' during podcast

Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan is getting heat after announcing on his show that Jewish people are "into money."

Rogan was speaking to Breaking Points podcasters Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti when he mentioned a CNN interview Ilhan Omar gave while sitting alongside Adam Schiff. Rogan brought up Omar's past comments where she suggested that pro-Israel lobbyists in the U.S. are motivated by money.

"It's crazy," said Rogan. "Did you see him sitting next to Ilhan Omar, where she's apologizing for talking about it's all about the Benjamins? Which is just about money. She's talking about money. That's not an antisemitic comment, I don't think that is. Benjamins are money.

"The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That's like saying Italians aren't into pizza. It's f***ing stupid," Rogan said, adding, "Whether you agree with her or not, she has a bold opinion, and that opinion is not her own. There's many people that have that opinion, and they should be represented.

"My point is, she's sitting right next to Adam Schiff and no one says sh**," he said.

Rogan was slammed on social media as soon as his comments began to circulate. As Newsweek pointed out, one of those slamming Rogan was comedian David Baddiel, who said Rogan was peddling a "racist myth."

Baddiel, the author of Jews Don't Count, wrote on Twitter: "I actually want to stop banging the Jews Don't Count drum at some point but hard to do when a racist myth about Jews is just...said, breezily, on one of the biggest podcasts in the world and no-one gives a f***."

"For the hard of understanding, 'Jews are into money' is not like 'Italians are into pizza. Because unless my history lessons really missed something out, no-one has exterminated a large section of the entire Italian community because of their love for pepperoni," he added.