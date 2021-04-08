Controversial Joe Rogan podcasts with Alex Jones and others are disappearing as part of his Spotify deal
Comedian Joe Rogan's podcasts with far-right guests are slowly disappearing from Spotify, despite a $100 million deal with the company.

According to observers at Digital Music News, 42 podcasts had been deleted from his nearly 1,500 episodes, The Blaze reported Wednesday.

Spotify hasn't explained why the podcasts are disappearing, but some of them are interviews with Alex Jones, actor Chris D'elia who was hit with a child porn lawsuit last month, right-wing comedian Owen Benjamin, converted gay right-wing activist Milo Yiannopoulos and others.

Rogan explained that the deletions were part of his $100 million contract with the site.

"There were a few episodes they didn't want on their platform, and I was like 'Okay, I don't care,'" Rogan said about the podcasts in March. Most of the issues were about Alex Jones, who was on the podcast several times. "They don't give a f*ck man. They haven't given me a hard time at all."

