Joe Rogan slams media over ivermectin backlash: ‘Bro, do I have to sue CNN? – They’re saying I’m taking horse dewormer’

During a recent episode of his podcast that was aired after his announcement that he had contracted COVID-19, Joe Rogan accused CNN of "making sh*t up" regarding the treatments he claimed he received from doctors.

"Do I have to sue CNN?" Rogan asked his guest, stand-up comedian Tom Segura, referring to a video where Rogan announced that he was taking ivermectin along with other medications. "They're making sh*t up -- they keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It's an American company -- they won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings, and CNN is saying I'm taking horse dewormer."

"They must know that's a lie," Rogan continued, later adding, "If the internet is saying it, who cares? But CNN is saying it."3

Ivermectin is prescribed to humans and other animals to treat various parasitic infections, and preliminary research has suggested the drug might have certain anti-viral properties. But ivermectin hasn't been approved for treating COVID-19 and a major study backing its effectiveness fell apart.

During a segment on CNN last week, medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner slammed Rogan over his seemingly contradictory messaging on vaccines and COVID treatments.

"He's promoting kind of a crazy jumble of, you know, sort of folk remedies and internet-prescribed drugs. It's, again, dangerous now," Reiner said. "He should have more sense after encountering the disease. And again, I hope he does well and gets well quickly. He's not helping matters when he promotes this sort of nonsense therapeutic mix."

While Rogan has been dismissive of vaccines, it's not known if he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Watch the clip from The Joe Rogan Experience below:

Joe's COVID Experience, CNN's Ivermectin Claims www.youtube.com

Video SmartNews