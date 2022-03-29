Joe Scarborough destroys conservatives who love Trump 'vomiting out word salad' but slam Biden's 'gaffe'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday expressed disgust at conservatives who accused President Joe Biden of a "gaffe" because he expressed moral outrage at Vladimir Putin's leadership in Russia.

During MSNBC's Morning Joe program, Scarborough defended Biden's assertion that Putin "cannot remain in power."

"It's so disgusting -- absolutely disgusting and un-American," the MSNBC host opined, "to see columnists and major newspapers, to see talkers on certain cable news networks eviscerate the American president in the middle of the worst crisis, the closest we've been to World War III actually since the Cuban Missile Crisis because of what they consider a 'gaffe.'"

"The only thing they took away from a historic speech [in Warsaw] for Joe Biden doing what they celebrated time and time again in the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan did it," he continued, "when he talked about the evil empire, when he time and time again said things that made polite Washington gasp."

Scarborough said that conservatives who were "spewing Russian disinformation are now attacking Joe Biden because they're saying he had a senior moment."

"Really? A senior moment?" he exclaimed. "A senior moment after defending Donald Trump for four years, just vomiting out word salad. You actually have the audacity to say that? It's disgusting and it's un-American."

Watch the video below from MSNBC.