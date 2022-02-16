Joe Scarborough utterly baffled Sean Hannity was better informed on Jan. 6 threat than law enforcement

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday voiced his disbelief that Fox News personality Sean Hannity was better informed about the potential for violence on Jan. 6 than law enforcement.
Scarborough interviewed Washington Post political reporter Jacqueline Alemany, who is now a contributor for MSNBC, about the new report she co-authored titled, "Texting through an insurrection: Thousands of frantic text messages that might have otherwise been lost to history are now key to piecing together a picture of the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack."
"Fox News host Sean Hannity shot off a text on New Year’s Eve — a week before the 'Stop the Steal' rally that preceded the violent siege — warning the White House chief of staff of mass resignations in the White House Counsel’s Office. The night before the rally, Hannity’s private concerns about the day ahead escalated in another text to Meadows," the newspaper reported. "The ping-pong of private Hannity missives was a far cry from the contents of his show, where he continued to amplify the arguments for electoral objections despite his stated fears."
Scarborough noted a text from Hannity, sent the night before the insurrection, voicing his worries.
READ: Experts identify key flaw in Trump's 'Truth Social' network that will likely stop it from being a success
"My question is, Sean Hannity was very worried about the next 48 hours and he was telling the White House he was worried about the next 48 hours," Scarborough said.
"Why weren't law enforcement officers and the National Guard and everybody else worried about the next 48 hours?" he asked. "You are right, these text messages are pretty extraordinary. Hannity also basically begging the White House — somebody in the White House — to get people to stop rioting on the capitol grounds."
Watch:
Jacqueline Alemany www.youtube.com