Former NFL star arrested for strangling his son's boyfriend

Joe Staysniak, a former player for the Indianapolis Colts, has been arrested for assaulting his son and his son's boyfriend, reported CBS News on Thursday.
"The 56-year-old Staysniak, who played for the Indianapolis Colts from 1992 to 1995 and on several other NFL teams, has been charged with one count of strangulation and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury, according to court records," reported Caitlin O'Kane.
"A man told police he had been sitting in a car with Staysniak's son, his boyfriend, near Staysniak's home," said the report. "He said Joe Staysniak had come up to the car, pulled him and his son out of it, and hit each of them, according to the affidavit, and said Staysniak flashed a gun, which he felt against his face during the incident. He also said Staysniak grabbed him by the hood of his jacket, strangling him. The son also told deputies his father hit him, making his lip bleed, and struck his boyfriend."
According to the report, Staysniak admitted to having the gun, and to confronting his son's boyfriend after seeing them together with his son in his underwear — but denied assaulting his son's boyfriend.
Players from the NFL have previously been accused of or implicated in violent acts.
In 2015, free agent C.J. Spillman was charged with sexual assault in Texas. And in 2014, the nation was shocked by video footage of running back Ray Rice punching out his fiancee in an elevator.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Alex Murdaugh's 'train wreck' testimony likely blew his whole defense: legal expert