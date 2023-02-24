Former NFL star arrested for strangling his son's boyfriend

"I'm just stunned by this," said Cooper. "Just yesterday, wasn't Buster Murdaugh, his son on the stand, saying that that was not his father's voice on that tape, right down at the kennels? Am I right about that?"

"Yes," said Kaye. "Well, Buster said it wasn't. But ten witnesses have said that it was. And finally, tonight, today, in court, he finally admits."

"Right," said Cooper. "But what I don't understand is, Alex Murdaugh's lawyers put Alex Murdaugh's son on the stand and asked him, and he said that was not my dad's voice. So Alex Murdaugh's lawyers, did they know — has Alex Murdaugh been lying to his lawyers this entire time?"

"He lied to 911," said Kaye. "He lied to the investigators. He has lied to everyone. He said he lied to his family, and he kept the lie going, because he didn't know what else to do, Anderson, Until finally today, this is the first time we have ever heard him say that he was down at those kennels. Was his voice on that recording at 8:44 p.m?"

"His lawyers didn't even know when they put Buster Murdaugh on the stand that he was going to say this when he got on the witness stand," said Cooper. "This either came as a surprise, you know, whenever he said he was going to testify, he must have told them he is going to say that I've been lying. They wouldn't have put Buster Murdaugh on the stand and got him to say something which was not true, right?"

"Right. I would imagine so," said Kaye. "We'd have to ask them directly. But certainly, they also didn't know if Alex Murdaugh was going to testify yet when they put Buster Murdaugh on the stand and when they have put other people on the stand. So it wasn't until apparently overnight that he decided he was going to testify today."

