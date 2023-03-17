'There won't be a standoff': Lawyer says Trump will surrender quietly if indicted

Former President Donald Trump will surrender quietly if he’s indicted by a Manhattan grand jury investigating allegations that he made illegal hush money payments, his lawyer told the New York Daily News.

“There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office,” attorney Joe Tacopina told the newspaper.

A criminal indictment of Trump is widely believed to be imminent, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reportedly requesting a meeting with the NYPD to figure out logistics and security being beefed up around the courthouse.

If he is charged, he needs to surrender to authorities and appear in court. Courthouse staff are also preparing for him to be charged.

“The court officers will work hand in hand with NYPD and the Secret Service in making this as smooth and safe a process for all parties involved,” Dennis Quirk, president of the New York State Court Officers Association, told the News.

Trump allegedly paid adult actress Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence about an affair. He has denied the accusations.



“Most people would collapse under the weight of this,” Tacopina said on Friday, according to the News.

“He seems to turn everything into a positive and everything into a boost for his campaign, so I’m sure this will just join that long list of things that people think no one could overcome, but he will.”