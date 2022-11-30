Judge says recommended 9- to-11 year prison sentence for Matt Gaetz pal may be too low
www.rawstory.com

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg will face a judge this Thursday to be sentenced federal charges that include child sex trafficking and aggravated identity theft -- charges that prosecutors say deserve a guideline prison term of 9.25 to 11 years, Click Orlando reports.

Greenberg’s attorney argued that his client deserves a more lenient sentence because he has provided assistance to investigators on other criminal cases.

"U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell indicated the federal guideline sentence may not adequately punish Greenberg for his extensive and unrelated crimes, including stalking a political rival, defrauding the Small Business Administration in a COVID-19 relief scheme, defrauding Seminole County by running a personal cryptocurrency business run out of the tax collector’s office, and manufacturing fake driver’s licenses," Click Orlando's report stated.

Watch Click Orlando's report on the story below:

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg back in court ahead of federal sentencing www.youtube.com

SmartNews