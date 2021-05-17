Attorney for Joel Greenberg promises 'must-see television' when asked if plea deal impacts Matt Gaetz
Facebook/screen grab

An attorney for Joel Greenberg on Monday said that his client's sex trafficking case would be "must-see television" when he was asked about a possible connection to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Attorney Fritz Scheller made the remarks to reporters after Joel Greenberg, an associate of Gaetz, pleaded guilty to six federal charges.

One reporter asked Scheller if the "other men" mentioned in Greenberg's plea deal includes Gaetz.

"I'm not going to answer that," Scheller replied.

"Do you think Matt Gaetz should be indicted?" another reporter asked.

"I still am not going to answer that," the attorney insisted.

When asked if elected officials would be impacted by the deal, Scheller deflected.

"This is must see television. You'll have to wait and see," he said.