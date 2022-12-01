Matt Gaetz's former friend sentenced to 11 years in sex trafficking case

The former Seminole County tax collector who was friends with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been sentenced to 11 years in prison over charges that he sex trafficked a minor, as well as other crimes, Axios reports.

Joel Greenberg was the focus of a federal sex crimes investigation involving Gaetz, who has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

As Click Orlando reported earlier this week, Greenberg’s attorney argued that his client deserved a more lenient sentence because he provided assistance to investigators on other criminal cases.

"U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell indicated the federal guideline sentence may not adequately punish Greenberg for his extensive and unrelated crimes, including stalking a political rival, defrauding the Small Business Administration in a COVID-19 relief scheme, defrauding Seminole County by running a personal cryptocurrency business run out of the tax collector’s office, and manufacturing fake driver’s licenses," Click Orlando's report stated.