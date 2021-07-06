Matt Gaetz wingman asks for sentencing delay so he can continue cooperating with feds

Joel Greenberg, the disgraced former "wingman" for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), pledged to cooperate with federal law enforcement officials earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to a bevy of charges -- and he apparently has a lot to say.

According to CNN's Jim Sciutto, Greenberg has asked for a delay in his prison sentence "so he can continue to speak to investigators in a sprawling sex trafficking probe."

This past May, Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, wire fraud, identity theft, and other offenses as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Greenberg over the last year had been hit with 33 different criminal charges, so pleading guilty to only six will almost certainly reduce the time he'll have to spend in prison.

While no further indictments have so far come from Greenberg's cooperation, multiple reports have claimed that he will likely implicate Gaetz, who reportedly could be charged as early as this month.