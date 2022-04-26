Oklahoma GOP Chairman: Put Anthony Fauci 'in front of a firing squad'
Twitter/screen grab

Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennett called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be put "in front of a firing squad."

Bennett, who is running for U.S. Congress, made the remarks at a recent campaign event. Video of the incident was shared by Right Wing Watch.

"We're fighting communist Democrats, establishment RINOs!" Bennett told the crowd. "We're fighting against a system that stole the election in 2020 and nobody had been held accountable. We're in a war with bureaucrats who have forced vaccine mandates on us, mask mandates on us."

"And you know what?" he continued. "They're pushing this wokeness confusion down our throats now. And by the way, we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad."

Bennett's remarks were met with cheers.

"And for the Secret Service, if they're listening, I'm not advocating we kill Anthony Fauci until he's convicted of his crimes through a court," the candidate insisted with a smile.

Bennett recently came under fire after he said that one of his top goals in Congress would be to dis-establish the Muscogee Nation's reservation.

Watch the video below.

