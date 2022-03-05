John Bolton destroys Trump supporters' argument on Ukraine in new interview

Supporters of Donald Trump have argued that Vladimir Putin never would have invaded Ukraine if the Republican had not lost the 2020 election were undermined by the administration's former National Security Advisor.

"Former national security adviser John Bolton told The Washington Post Friday that he thinks former president Donald Trump would have pulled the United States out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had he been reelected in 2020," the newspaper reported. "Bolton, in an interview with Post opinions editor at large Michael Duffy, said the former president came close to pulling the United States out of NATO in 2018, a claim he originally made in a memoir published in 2020. In his book, Bolton wrote that he had to convince Trump not to quit NATO in the middle of a 2018 summit."

Bolton, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Bush Administration, succeeded H.R. McMaster as Trump's third National Security Advisor.

“In a second Trump term, I think he may well have withdrawn from NATO,” Bolton said. “And I think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was waiting for that.”

This was not the first time Bolton undermined claims about Ukraine from Trump supporters.

