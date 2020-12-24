John Bolton slams Trump's COVID stimulus 'stunt': He's 'embarrassed' his whole party

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former National Security Adviser John Bolton tore into outgoing President Donald Trump for threatening to blow up the COVID-19 stimulus agreement.
"The president ... blindsided a lot of Republicans, almost everyone, including his own senior staff, by railing against the COVID relief bill at the very last moment? Is it about policy? Is it about punishing Republicans to not give more support to overturn the election?"
"Yeah, I think this is another appeal by Trump to this base he sees out there," said Bolton. "He has now embarrassed many, many Republicans, including the two in the runoff election in January, who supported the bill, after signals from the administration that it would support the compromise."
"Again, it shows why Trump is not a conservative," added Bolton. "Just to say, 'Let's go to $2,000 payment per person, $4,000 for a couple.' Look, Trump doesn't care what it does to the national debt. It's not his money. It's the socialist formula, giving away other people's money. It's a stunt. Maybe he can be talked off a veto — he hasn't said he would veto yet — but it's the destructive action that shows why he was never fit for the presidency to begin with."
