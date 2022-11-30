John Cornyn finally responds to questions about Trump's dinner with Kanye and Nick Fuentes
Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia

WASHINGTON — The third day was a charm as Raw Story tracked down Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who has repeatedly refused to answer questions about Donald Trump's meet-up with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.

At first, Cornyn told reporters he wouldn't respond because he had "better things to do," prompting a swift response from his former Senate colleague, Claire McCaskill (D-MO). She wanted to know specifically what was more important than denouncing such hate in the few seconds that it would take.

On day two, Cornyn refused to respond. Raw Story asked if that meant, "no comment," and the senator quickly ducked into an elevator. Many of Cornyn's colleagues, from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), made statements condemning Trump's legitimizing of radical right-wing extremists.

On day three, a week after the lunch and after the story had spread all over cable news, through newspapers and all over Capitol Hill, Cornyn responded to Raw Story's questions by saying, "I don't know who Nick Fuentes is." When told, all Cornyn could muster was, "obviously I don't ascribe to antisemitism and white nationalism."

Raw Story asked Cornyn what he's heard about Christian Nationalism — the militant right-wing movement quickly spreading across the country by MAGA allies — Cornyn said he hadn't heard much about it.

"There's a lot of crazy stuff out there," the Senate Minority Whip said.

SmartNews