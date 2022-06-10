John Dean urges former Trump aides to take the 'unpleasant' but 'necessary' route and expose the truth -- and he did during the Watergate hearings

Former White House counsel John Dean testified before the Senate Watergate Committee in 1973 and his revelations helped drive Richard Nixon from office. On Friday, he revealed who could play a similar role in the public hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"John Dean, you pulled back the curtain on the Nixon White House during the Watergate hearings," CNN's Wolf Blitzer said. "Who do you think has the potential to be the John Dean of these Jan. 6 hearings?"



"Well, I certainly think the former vice president, [Mike] Pence, could do that," Dean said.

He went on to name former Trump aide Pat Cipollone, who held the exact same position he held.

"There are other aides, though, that might well come forward," Dean replied. "I think somebody like Cipollone, the former White House counsel, he was all over this and threatened to resign, apparently, on multiple occasions, which Jared Kushner thought was just whining."

"So I think there are several people who could take the role I took. It's not a pleasant route, but it's one that is necessary and could certainly expedite the findings, if you will," he explained.



